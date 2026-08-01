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July 2026

Will Putin be forced to announce another mobilisation?
Like many people trying to follow the Russo-Ukraine War I spend a lot of time staring at maps of the front line.
  Lawrence Freedman
Burnham's defining project
The five biggest challenges to making devolution work
  Sam Freedman
Turmoil at the top: what Ukraine's defence shake-up means for the war
On 15 July President Zelenskyy sacked the Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov.
  Lawrence Freedman
A theory of power
Burnham's cabinet choices and changes to No. 10
  Sam Freedman
Trump's War Won’t Go Away
Why has the fight over the Strait of Hormuz restarted? Can a permanent resolution be found?
  Lawrence Freedman
Burnham's Inheritance
Five of the biggest challenges facing the new prime minister
  Sam Freedman
Putin's energy crisis
The growing impact of Ukraine's attacks and whether Russia can adapt
  Lawrence Freedman
Farage's Folly
Why he's in serious trouble and what happens if he quits
  Sam Freedman
The Russian Threat: Now or Later?
The defence investment plan and the challenge for the UK and NATO
  Lawrence Freedman
The Badenoch Conundrum
Here are three things that are all true:
  Sam Freedman

June 2026

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