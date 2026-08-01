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Burnham's first mistake
The problem with his education plan
Aug 1
•
Sam Freedman
174
70
20
July 2026
Will Putin be forced to announce another mobilisation?
Like many people trying to follow the Russo-Ukraine War I spend a lot of time staring at maps of the front line.
Jul 29
•
Lawrence Freedman
166
22
14
Burnham's defining project
The five biggest challenges to making devolution work
Jul 26
•
Sam Freedman
180
46
10
Turmoil at the top: what Ukraine's defence shake-up means for the war
On 15 July President Zelenskyy sacked the Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov.
Jul 23
•
Lawrence Freedman
145
16
12
A theory of power
Burnham's cabinet choices and changes to No. 10
Jul 21
•
Sam Freedman
213
55
15
Trump's War Won’t Go Away
Why has the fight over the Strait of Hormuz restarted? Can a permanent resolution be found?
Jul 18
•
Lawrence Freedman
146
19
14
Burnham's Inheritance
Five of the biggest challenges facing the new prime minister
Jul 15
•
Sam Freedman
186
27
6
Putin's energy crisis
The growing impact of Ukraine's attacks and whether Russia can adapt
Jul 12
•
Lawrence Freedman
135
23
14
Farage's Folly
Why he's in serious trouble and what happens if he quits
Jul 8
•
Sam Freedman
218
41
20
The Russian Threat: Now or Later?
The defence investment plan and the challenge for the UK and NATO
Jul 5
•
Lawrence Freedman
124
24
15
The Badenoch Conundrum
Here are three things that are all true:
Jul 1
•
Sam Freedman
140
39
9
June 2026
How do you solve a problem like Crimea?
The big story in the Russo-Ukraine War remains the siege of Crimea.
Jun 27
•
Lawrence Freedman
242
13
22
© 2026 Sam Freedman
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