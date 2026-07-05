The eventual publication of the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) was bound to be somewhat anti-climactic. It came after months of wrangling between the Ministry of Defence and the Treasury, including the resignation of the Secretary of State for Defence and a junior minister. While some more money had been found after the resignations it was bound not to be enough and so the attack lines were ready to go. It was too late and too little, in keeping with the tradition of British defence reviews which combine great ambition with insufficient funds. With Andy Burnham about to become Prime Minister much commentary focused on the questions he would be left to answer: how were these investments to be paid for and did he appreciate that more would be required?

Behind these questions is a more fundamental one of how do we assess how much is enough? We do not expect to be fighting Russia all by ourselves so our contributions are to a wider alliance effort. Our contribution might be judged by some specific roles – nuclear deterrence, patrolling the North Atlantic, special forces. Or NATO targets for spending – looking for 3.5% of GDP though for now we are only going to be getting to 2.7%. Or our desire to play a leadership role in NATO or retain what we can of the ‘special relationship’.

There is no objective answer to this question of how much is enough. The military could always spend more. It has to be answered by reference to the political context as well as the military balance of power. While the DIP has been largely discussed in terms of domestic UK politics it is also part of wider debates about managing the transition away from a US-dominated alliance as well as coping with a belligerent Russia. NATO has been going for over three quarters of a century, so these debates have a history. Looking back on that history can provide some context to the current challenges the UK, and the rest of NATO, currently face, and help us to think through whether the DIP is adequate.