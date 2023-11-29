Comment is Freed

Comment is Freed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orest's avatar
Orest
Nov 29, 2023

I don't think you can omit the ideological aspect of Russia's invasion. Just yesterday, Putin delivered another speech in which he reiterated his belief that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, "a single whole" as he put it in his 2021 essay. This is not an isolated, nor a new view. A view of Russians as a triad composed of Russians, Ukrainians and Belorussians dates back to the 17th century in Moscow. In the late 19th Century it got a big boost as a fundamental component of Russian nationalism and has continued to this day. It is part of Putin's overall ideology but it works because it has widespread acceptance within Russia. Of course, Ukrainians and Belarussians beg to differ. And, of course, in Russian nationalism, the Russians are at the top of the triangle and the other two are junior or subservient partners. Thus, Putin has repeatedly either implied or directly said that this is a "family quarrel" and outside interference is not appreciated. Given this viewpoint, Russia's war objectives are not just about territorial acquisition. Territorial acquisitions are an intermediate objective to the strategic objective of dominating Ukrainians again. The Ukrainians know this; they feel it. Thus, they have no faith in any short-term deal with Russia.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
Nov 29, 2023

A clear-eyed analysis of choices and ways forward. All wars must have political backing and objectives and it is clear that there is an empty intersection between what Putin desires and what Ukraine needs so the war will continue, though with ebbs and flows. Give that territory is much harder to take or recapture at the moment, the focus on attrition of men, matériel, and most importantly LOGISTICS going back to the economic base and delivery system of weapons to the theaters of operations. This is why Russia attacks Ukrainian power infrastructure. It is why we have seen Ukraine hit key factories and Russian infrastructure. It is how Ukraine has driven the Russian Black Sea fleet largely from Crimea grain shipping corridors. It was how Ukraine forced the Russian’s from the right bank of the Dnipro.

But as retired Gen Mick Ryan has stated, the West and Ukraine need to have strategic patience, continue rebuilding its defense capabilities and give Ukraine the long range fires it needs to further erode Russian logistics (channeling Phillips O’Brien on this last point). If anything, Putin is showing the opposite and lacks a sense of strategic patience in his fixation with a Pyrrhic victory at Avdiivka just like at Bahkmut. The West needs to exploit Putin’s lack of patience. Putin clearly views personnel as expendable and not as valuable as technology or other considerations. Ukraine views it’s people as it’s most valuable resource. Here, Ukraine has a distinct advantage in thinking. Skilled personnel are needed to operate state of the art systems, to make good decisions on the ground, to help innovate, to maximize the systems they have.

It is in the above that we in the West need to reframe the thinking about supporting Ukraine and dispense with the fixation of territory gained or lost on a map. If we reframe and operate toward the strengths Ukraine has and have patience, the recapture of Ukrainian lands will come, Russia will be defeated and deterred, and maybe we can have security in Europe.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Freedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture