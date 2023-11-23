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Matt Osborne's avatar
Matt Osborne
Nov 23, 2023Edited

1 - Russian hopes lie in western complacency. This will prove misguided. As an American, indeed someone who lives deep in Trump country, I beg our European friends to NOT underestimate the ability of Moscow to alienate "red" America. Putin is trying very hard to prove me right in his statements RE Israel. If he keeps effing around like that, he will find out how the "red states" feel about such things.

2 - An "early win for Ukraine" was impossible from the moment the Jake Sullivan clique determined to slow-walk M1s, F-16s, and ATACMS in that exact order over a 17-month period. Being a military historian with an appreciation for the combined arms project, I assign complete blame for any Ukrainian defeat, measured in any distance of kilometers from the 1991 borders, to the Biden administration. I say this as a lifelong Democrat with a measure of personal responsibility for electing Democrats.

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Nov 23, 2023

I'm not at all sure Putin thinks in terms of long term strategy and plans. My feeling is that he is tactical opportunist. But whatever the case it is quite clear that Putin won't admit defeat and bring back the troops. Apart from this not being in his nature, he knows that the return of a whole lot of embittered soldiers talking loud and long about how badly they suffered for no gain in an avoidable war could really seriously threaten his regime. I'm sure he knows that not too distant Russian history shows that returning soldiers from clearly unsuccessful wars can seriously weaken the government that sent them off to them. So Putin will keep the war cooking and hope that eventually Ukraine will fold. I fear the best chance of peace is a post-Putin one.

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