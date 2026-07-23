On 15 July President Zelenskyy sacked the Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov. Then, after a tumultuous few days, on 21 July he dismissed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Fedorov was sacked after proposing that Syrskyi should go because he was blocking vital reforms. Zelenskyy’s initial view was that, if he had to choose, then Fedorov had to go because he didn’t want to change the commander-in-chief. Syrskyi had the twin advantages of having no political ambitions and being ready to follow the president’s wishes. But then popular protests over Fedorov’s dismissal (pictured above) made Syrskyi’s departure inevitable. So in a matter of days Zelenskyy has lost both the top civilian and the top general in charge of the war effort.

Fedorov wants his old job back but for now he has been replaced by Yevhenii Khmara, a major general who had been acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The new commander-in-chief is General Mykhailo Drapatyi, previously commander of joint forces. He has had valuable experience for one so young (he is 43), is well respected and is widely seen as representing a fresh start.

For casual observers of the war this turmoil may come as a surprise because this year has seen Ukrainian successes in stalling Russian advances at the front, denying supplies to Crimea and causing fuel shortages around the country. Both Fedorov and Syrskyi can claim to have contributed to these successes. So why the tension between the two and how did it end up with both losing their positions? And what does it mean for the wider war?