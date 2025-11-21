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PZE's avatar
PZE
Nov 21, 2025

On point 14 about frozen assets, Lawrence asks: “What is with the US making a profit from this?“ It’s simple, in every engagement there has to be something for Trump.

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Nov 21, 2025

Until Trump (or perhaps Rubio...nah Trump) comments that he supports the plan it amounts to very little. What I can say is that it demands the Ukrainians put a lot of trust in Trump and the russians. History has shown neither of them are trustworthy in any shape or form.

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