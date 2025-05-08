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Tim Dowse's avatar
Tim Dowse
May 8, 2025

A very clear overview, as usual!

I was marginally involved in the diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis in 2002. One of our concerns at that time was that we thought the Indians were far too confident in their ability to absorb a Pakistani nuclear first strike and then hit back with overwhelming force - because they greatly underestimated the scale of what Pakistani military plans envisaged. I don’t think that is true today, which should be a helpful factor.

I’ve always thought the Indians made a strategic error by going nuclear in 1973, thereby more or less obliging Pakistan to follow suit. They were always going to have conventional superiority over Pakistan; once any conflict threatened a nuclear exchange, the superpowers were inevitably going to exert pressure to de-escalate, so India’s conventional options would be constrained.

The Indians usually justify going down the nuclear route by reference to their need to deter China. I’m interested by the suggestion that the original driver was a concern about the US.

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