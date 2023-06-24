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James
Jun 24, 2023

Thank you for doing these posts Lawrence. Every single one has been insightful, lucid and valuable. I’m sure all your other readers agree.

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Reedy’s Digest
Jun 24, 2023

Very interesting. As Sam said last year something along the lines of regimes look impervious until they don’t.

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