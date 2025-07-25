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Peter Van der Mark's avatar
Peter Van der Mark
Jul 25, 2025

Superb piece of information on a very difficult political subject. It makes one wonder why Israel under the present Bibi government appears to have given up on the quite meticulous care its government, notably under Meir, displayed in previous military strained periods. Furthermore, by sinking to Nazi-methods against the ‘enemy population’, that already suffered from the Hamas method of doing business, their need for western co-operation is now slowly but certainly unravelling. Not a good position to be in.

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Think Or Swim's avatar
Think Or Swim
Jul 28, 2025

Excellent as always, thanks for this analysis and the bibliography.

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