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Tony Fox's avatar
Tony Fox
Oct 8, 2023

Whilst the Hamas attack & resultant casualties is unforgivable the current Israeli Government must take some of the blame. They have been supporting settler moves to take more property & land which is illegal. Also advice for folk in Gaza to move from their homes to avoid attack is not realistic - where can they go? Basically Isreal 'you reap what you sow'.

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Ebbe Munk's avatar
Ebbe Munk
Oct 8, 2023

In 1944 the American Zionist Organization unanimously adopted a resolution which demanded all of Palestine, undivided and undiminished, for a future Jewish Commonwealth. The resolution did not even mention the existence of Palestinian Arabs.

Since then, the Israelis have succeeded in building a strong state in a modest territory — but it must be exhausting to always have to be the strong boy in the class who always must show how strong you are.

What if the Israelis recognize that there are Arabs in the area, that Israel wants coexistence, and that Israel pursues a policy consistent with that wish? It would be less exhausting.

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