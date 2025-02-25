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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
Feb 25, 2025

I love the idea that the old Bundestag stays in place until a new government is formed. The Americans use a similar, but regulated period between the election day in November and the Inauguration of the President in January. In 1864/5 Lincoln used this period, during which many members of Congress who had been defeated in November 1864, continued to serve but were known as “Lame Ducks” to pass his Emancipation Bill by offering jobs or money to the Lame Ducks.

I wish the Germans well and hope they will cooperate with the French and British to form an army to supervise the ceasefire and peace settlement in Ukraine. After the Merkel/Hollande attempt to resolve matters of Russian Incursion in 2014 it is vital that Putin’s ambitions are thwarted with regard to further incursions into Ukraine. Only a well equipped army will achieve this objective.

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Latho's avatar
Latho
Feb 25, 2025

I'm still not convinced that there will be a coalition government, especially not as early as Easter. Coalition talks in Germany tend to be very long, very detailed (especially with the Social Democrats involved), plus there is the question who gets what department with what responsibilities. Additionally the SPD has announced to have their members vote on the agreement, an attempt in putting Merz under pressure, who will go into the talks with his blustering "no compromises" persona, the same way, his attempted cooperation with the AfD on migration was a blackmailing attempt ("see, I can work with everybody").

So, this will be tedious and most certainly not fast, where, unluckily, speed would be essential.

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